Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Invests $1.36 Million in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ShockWave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 3,176 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.61, for a total value of $684,777.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,695 shares in the company, valued at $6,402,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total transaction of $9,802,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,971 shares of company stock valued at $18,379,893. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SWAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $272.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.89.

SWAV stock opened at $174.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 226.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.26. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $249.73.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $93.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

