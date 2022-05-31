Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 37,330 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 0.6% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Digital Turbine by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Macquarie reduced their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

Shares of APPS opened at $26.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a one year low of $21.43 and a one year high of $93.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.25.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, publishers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and other third parties. Its application media software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

