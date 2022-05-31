Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,910 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 62,290 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,415 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.00. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 3.83.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The energy company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.27. Matador Resources had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $565.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.26%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Matador Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

