Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Lowers Stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 288.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the third quarter worth about $206,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $87.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.58 and a 200 day moving average of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.92. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $80.11 and a 12-month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company had revenue of $564.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.72 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 16.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

