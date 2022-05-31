Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,140 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RPD shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Rapid7 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $327,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,540 shares in the company, valued at $6,978,370. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,968 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,672 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

RPD opened at $73.92 on Tuesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.24 and a fifty-two week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.97 and a 200-day moving average of $102.86.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

