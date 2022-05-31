Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 42.1% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $122.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.19 and a 200 day moving average of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.50 and a beta of 1.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.30 and a twelve month high of $159.32.

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $718.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.46 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EEFT shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

