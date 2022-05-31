Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,720 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOPE. StockNews.com downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $90.42 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $244.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.78 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $73,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

