Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 56.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Blackbaud during the first quarter valued at $488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 24.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 14.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $63.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.33. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.52 and a 52 week high of $86.96.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.94%. The business had revenue of $257.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Blackbaud’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Leitch sold 5,000 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total value of $314,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,486.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,580 shares of company stock worth $1,151,031 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Blackbaud in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

