Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 25,405 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 1,169.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $77.39 on Tuesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $113.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIOD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

