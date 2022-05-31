Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 137,865 Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,865 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.12% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $207,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $222,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.71 million, a PE ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.75 and a quick ratio of 13.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.14. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.27 and a 52-week high of $22.71.
In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, insider Briggs Morrison sold 101,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $1,763,235.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,238.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).
