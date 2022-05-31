Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 18,440 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,625 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 18,440 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s in the fourth quarter worth about $3,756,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRI opened at $77.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.36 and a 52-week high of $111.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average of $93.40.

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $781.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.21 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 32.19% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Carter’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

In other news, Director William J. Montgoris acquired 1,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,375. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

