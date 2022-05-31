Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 22,380 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,380 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Avista were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avista by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,835,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $63,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,727 shares of company stock worth $522,415. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. Avista had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is 83.81%.

Avista Profile (Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

