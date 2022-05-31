Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,498 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,941 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $47.06 and a 12 month high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, April 29th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total value of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James R. Abbott purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.03 per share, with a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

