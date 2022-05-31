Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 25,790 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,790 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 62.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFBS stock opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $63.28 and a one year high of $97.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.05.

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 46.29%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

SFBS has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ServisFirst Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

