Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 26,520 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,002 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26,520 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Blackford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $114,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,748 shares in the company, valued at $752,793.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert T. Buchwald sold 9,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $374,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on M.D.C. from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 7.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.34. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.94 and a 1-year high of $58.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.88.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

About M.D.C. (Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.