Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,707 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Under Armour during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Under Armour by 31.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Argus dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.54.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

