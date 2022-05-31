Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 28,700 Shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,819 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 28,700 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Ameris Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $39.67 and a 12 month high of $57.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Ameris Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ABCB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.53%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ameris Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.