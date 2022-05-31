Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 33,020 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 40.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,020 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPRT. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE EPRT opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.79. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.