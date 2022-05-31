Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 65,610 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,610 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Neogen were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,792,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,195,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,853,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,572,000 after buying an additional 51,175 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,971,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,650,000 after buying an additional 14,745 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,728,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,498,000 after buying an additional 52,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,565,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,088,000 after buying an additional 256,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Neogen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Neogen stock opened at $26.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.41. Neogen Co. has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $128.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.99 million. Neogen had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

