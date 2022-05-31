Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 76,340 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 51.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,890 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 76,340 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,252,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 193,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 105,285 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,354,000 after acquiring an additional 445,009 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Old National Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 163,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 6,192 shares during the period. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In related news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $45,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.91 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

