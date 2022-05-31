Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 7,960 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,960 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LANC. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LANC shares. TheStreet downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Benchmark downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.50.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $123.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 0.16. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $201.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.80.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $403.49 million during the quarter. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.73%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.81%.

In other Lancaster Colony news, CFO K. Pigott Thomas bought 800 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $121.70 per share, with a total value of $97,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Cardini's, and Girard's; flatbread wraps and pizza crusts under the Flatout brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

