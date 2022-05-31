Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes $1.36 Million Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,363,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,197,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,514,000 after purchasing an additional 122,339 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 403,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,766,000 after purchasing an additional 22,964 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 380,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.
In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $25,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $59,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.
Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 7.96% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. Ambarella’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $230.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.60.
Ambarella Profile (Get Rating)
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ambarella (AMBA)
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.