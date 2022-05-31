Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Takes Position in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Renaissance Capital LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Lloyd Park LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,552,000. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Braze stock opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.39. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $70.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CFO Isabelle Winkles sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $2,678,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 5,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $187,382.79. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 80,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 308,867 shares of company stock worth $11,554,072. Company insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Braze from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their target price on Braze from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

