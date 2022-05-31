Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 20.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,470,000 after buying an additional 31,772 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after buying an additional 29,580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 123,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 64.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPCH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $163,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $492,660 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.97 and a 52-week high of $31.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

