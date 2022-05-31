Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,450 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Adient were worth $1,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Adient by 467.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 44,005 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Adient by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 293,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,063,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Adient by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Adient by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.82. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $28.48 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.28). Adient had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other Adient news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $237,804.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,914.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

