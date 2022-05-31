Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 53.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,390 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 31,635 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $2,720,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,109. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.20 and a twelve month high of $95.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.40.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.03 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

