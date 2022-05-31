Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75,790 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,936 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 231,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,872,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley cut their target price on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of TPH opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

