Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,340 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 677,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,056,000 after buying an additional 212,495 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 3,745.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,896,000 after buying an additional 116,101 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 305,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,014,000 after buying an additional 68,080 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 296,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,895,000 after buying an additional 65,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Forward Air by 327.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 76,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,235,000 after buying an additional 58,428 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on FWRD. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.86.

FWRD opened at $94.15 on Tuesday. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $80.56 and a 12 month high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.99.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $466.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 25th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

About Forward Air (Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.