Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 157.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 144,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 88,225 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 140,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Stephens lowered Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Susquehanna upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

WERN stock opened at $40.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $48.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $43.25.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.10. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $764.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 12.09%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.