Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.07% of Envista worth $4,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort L.P. increased its stake in Envista by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Envista by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,255,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Envista by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 813,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Envista by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,319,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,746 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $5,621,545.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 5,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $244,243.93. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,755.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,581 shares of company stock worth $6,410,182 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE NVST opened at $42.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. Envista Holdings Co. has a one year low of $37.60 and a one year high of $52.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $631.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.30 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVST shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Envista from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Envista in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

