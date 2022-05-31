Equitable Holdings Inc. Buys 1,079 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 466,736 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $82,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 168,099 shares of company stock valued at $29,376,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $149.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.29 and a 200 day moving average of $165.11. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.13 and a 12-month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.