Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:ETCMY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.97

Eutelsat Communications S.A. (OTCMKTS:ETCMY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.97 and traded as low as $2.97. Eutelsat Communications shares last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ETCMY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €13.50 ($14.52) to €13.00 ($13.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eutelsat Communications from €11.70 ($12.58) to €12.20 ($13.12) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eutelsat Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.60.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.97.

Eutelsat Communications SA engages in the operation of telecommunication satellites for the digital communications markets. It provides video services, such as broadcast DTH, distribution, HD and ultra HD channels, and occasional use services; connectivity services; and Internet of Things and low earth orbit solutions.

