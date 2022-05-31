EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.15. EVI Industries shares last traded at $10.51, with a volume of 1,542 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.54 million, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.77.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 313.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in EVI Industries by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in EVI Industries by 223.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in EVI Industries by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes, sells, rents, and leases commercial, industrial, and vended laundry and dry cleaning equipment, and steam and hot water boilers in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, Latin America, and Asia. The company sells and/or leases its customers commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

