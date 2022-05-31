Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,733,849 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EXAS opened at $53.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.46 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its 200-day moving average is $71.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $133.99.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. The firm had revenue of $486.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on EXAS shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Exact Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.77.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

