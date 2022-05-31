Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,704.53

Shares of Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,704.53 ($21.57) and traded as low as GBX 1,562.12 ($19.76). Fevertree Drinks shares last traded at GBX 1,576 ($19.94), with a volume of 182,326 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.04) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,060 ($38.71) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($40.49) to GBX 3,030 ($38.34) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fevertree Drinks to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 2,000 ($25.30) to GBX 1,650 ($20.88) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,192.50 ($27.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,704.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,113.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 53.37 ($0.68) dividend. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 3.28%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile (LON:FEVR)

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

