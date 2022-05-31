First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,927 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of First Bancorp worth $4,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 22,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 19,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $37.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.17. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $50.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 124,765 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,938 shares of company stock valued at $186,306. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FBNC. Raymond James began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

