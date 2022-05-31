First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,783 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,324 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $4,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,557,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,860,000 after buying an additional 13,166 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,370,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 70,052 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after buying an additional 76,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

NYSE FCF opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $17.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.04.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.09%.

Several analysts recently commented on FCF shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About First Commonwealth Financial (Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.