First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Stake Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,508 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on FCF. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of FCF opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $17.63. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $92.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.91 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

