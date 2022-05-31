Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,096.20

Shares of Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,096.20 ($13.87) and traded as low as GBX 876 ($11.08). Focusrite shares last traded at GBX 936 ($11.84), with a volume of 18,829 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £549.08 million and a P/E ratio of 24.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,096.20 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,252.66.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.85 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

In other Focusrite news, insider Mike Butterworth purchased 3,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,016 ($12.85) per share, with a total value of £39,349.68 ($49,784.51).

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Focusrite Pro, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

