Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €68.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) received a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective from investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 19.47% from the stock’s previous close.

FME has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €75.00 ($80.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($62.37) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €82.20 ($88.39) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.99) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of ETR FME opened at €56.92 ($61.20) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.78. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €50.98 ($54.82) and a 1-year high of €71.14 ($76.49). The business’s 50 day moving average is €59.57 and its 200-day moving average is €58.18.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.