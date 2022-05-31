Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €52.50 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been given a €52.50 ($56.45) price target by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 63.14% from the company’s current price.

FRE has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €38.00 ($40.86) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €36.00 ($38.71) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($54.84) price objective on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €32.18 ($34.60) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.37. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €60.16 ($64.69) and a one year high of €80.00 ($86.02).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

