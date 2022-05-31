FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,690 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in FuelCell Energy were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCEL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 118,860 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 131,470 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 40,971 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $4.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 4.36. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $12.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.62. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.27 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.95% and a negative net margin of 110.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts expect that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. It offers SureSource1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

