Galileo Resources (LON:GLR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.09

Galileo Resources Plc (LON:GLR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 1.05 ($0.01). Galileo Resources shares last traded at GBX 1.08 ($0.01), with a volume of 2,297,658 shares traded.
The stock has a market cap of £11.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.02.
Galileo Resources Company Profile (LON:GLR)
