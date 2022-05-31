GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 17,140 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in GATX were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GATX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in GATX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 500.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 103,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,478 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of GATX by 488.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after acquiring an additional 68,187 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of GATX by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,727,000 after acquiring an additional 41,937 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of GATX by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 65,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,880,000 after acquiring an additional 32,569 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GATX alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.79.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total value of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,220,425.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,647 shares of company stock valued at $13,417,790. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

GATX stock opened at $106.75 on Tuesday. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14 and a beta of 0.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.75 million. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

GATX Profile (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.