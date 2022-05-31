Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $279.92

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.92 ($3.54) and traded as low as GBX 182 ($2.30). Gear4music shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.34), with a volume of 58,221 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £38.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 279.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 499.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.55, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Get Gear4music alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew Paul Wass bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.34) per share, for a total transaction of £92,500 ($117,029.35).

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gear4music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gear4music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.