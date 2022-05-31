Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stock Holdings Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 666,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,336 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.47% of Getty Realty worth $21,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Getty Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTY stock opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $34.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. The company had revenue of $38.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.48%.

GTY has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

