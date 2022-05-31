Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Stock Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,526 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Global Net Lease worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

NYSE GNL opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.79 and a 52-week high of $20.11.

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,066.60%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNL. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.96.

Global Net Lease Profile (Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.