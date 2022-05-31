Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 56.4% in May

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.

Get Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRET. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 690.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,078,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,915,000 after buying an additional 942,405 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 252,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 152,701 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.