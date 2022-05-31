Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Short Interest Up 56.4% in May

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,900 shares, a growth of 56.4% from the April 30th total of 74,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 208,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ SRET opened at $8.68 on Tuesday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $8.16 and a 52-week high of $10.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average of $9.05.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%.
