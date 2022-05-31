Goelzer Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,178 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,178 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.1% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $37,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,454,527,000 after buying an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,028,420,000 after buying an additional 1,320,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 23,366,268 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,858,543,000 after buying an additional 452,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.87.

MSFT opened at $273.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $243.00 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $282.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.87.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

