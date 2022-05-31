Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,034.51

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,034.51 ($13.09) and traded as low as GBX 848 ($10.73). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 890 ($11.26), with a volume of 11,207 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 900.95 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,034.51. The firm has a market cap of £222.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.93.

About Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

